Iran: Trust in Washington broken

Shafaq News – Najaf/Tehran

Iran rejects prospects for renewed nuclear negotiations with the United States, the country's consul in Najaf said on Monday.

“Iran was engaged in indirect talks with the US, but Washington broke them off and relied on deception,” Consul Sayyed Saeed Al-Sayyedin told Shafaq News.

He added that Tehran no longer trusts US guarantees, referencing the 2018 American withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). “Washington breached the nuclear agreement, and that’s why Iran has no confidence in the United States,” Al-Sayyedin stated.

He also rejected any suggestion that Tehran initiated its current military confrontation with Israel. “Iran did not start the war with Israel, nor did it seek to end it,” he asserted.

The negotiations between the two sides have stalled, especially since the US struck Iran's nuclear facilities. However, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claims that American strikes had destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities. “Trump exaggerated the outcome to obscure the truth about the results of the attacks,” Khamenei said.