Najaf scholar backs top Shiite authority’s call to end Iran-Israel war

Shafaq News/ A prominent scholar from the Shiite seminary in Najaf, Noor al-Saadi, on Thursday, expressed full support for the latest statement by Iraq’s top religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, regarding the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Speaking to Shafaq News, al-Saadi said, “We share the supreme religious authority’s absolute and firm condemnation of the continued military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we categorically reject any threats targeting its senior religious and political leadership.”

He added that “such aggressive acts violate all religious and moral standards, blatantly breach international norms and laws, and pose grave risks for the entire region.”

Al-Saadi echoed the warning issued by Ayatollah al-Sistani, stressing that further military escalation could spiral out of control and lead to widespread chaos, compounding the suffering of regional populations and harming the interests of all parties involved.

“From this standpoint, we join the voice of the wise religious authority in urging all active international actors and countries—especially Islamic nations—to do their utmost to stop this unjust war,” he said. “We call for a just and peaceful resolution to the Iranian nuclear file, based on international law and ensuring security and stability for all. This is the core message the supreme religious authority aimed to convey.”

Earlier on Thursday, Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani warned against the continuation of Israeli airstrikes on Iran and called on international powers to intervene to stop the war and pursue a peaceful solution to the nuclear issue.