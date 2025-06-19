Aragchi confirms plan to hold talks with European counterparts

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi announced that Iran has received a request from the European Troika and the European Union to hold a joint consultative meeting.

Speaking to IRNA, Aragchi confirmed reports of his planned trip to Geneva to meet with France, the UK, and Germany’s officials on Friday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated that "the nuclear program and the Israeli regime’s military aggression against Iran, will be central topics in the upcoming discussions."

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that Iran has sent clear signals indicating its readiness to engage in dialogue, conditional on a ceasefire.

Earlier, Aragchi affirmed that Iran's actions are grounded in self-defense, stressing that despite severe aggression, Tehran has only targeted the Israeli regime and not its backers.