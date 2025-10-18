Iran declares UN nuclear resolution expired

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Saturday that United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, issued in July 2015 to restrict Tehran’s nuclear program, has expired.

In a statement, the ministry urged the Security Council to remove Iran’s nuclear file from its agenda and treat its nuclear program like those of other non-nuclear-weapon states under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

“The primary purpose of listing the nuclear file was to verify the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program and prevent its diversion for military purposes, a goal that has been fully achieved,” the statement said, adding that “Iran has fulfilled its additional commitments under the nuclear deal while remaining under unjust sanctions.”

بيان وزارة خارجية الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية بشأن انتهاء صلاحية قرار مجلس الأمن الدولي رقم 2231كما ورد في المواقف والتصريحات الرسمية السابقة بشأن خطة العمل الشاملة المشتركة وقرار مجلس الأمن الدولي رقم 2231 الصادر في 20 يوليو/تموز 2015 بشأن البرنامج النووي السلمي الإيراني،… pic.twitter.com/IQ1VXiYgju — 🇮🇷 الخارجية الإيرانية (@IRIMFA_AR) October 18, 2025

The ministry also criticized Britain, Germany, and France – the European troika (E3) – for attempting to reimpose previous Security Council resolutions, describing these moves as “illegal” and driven by compliance with the United States, which unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018.

It added that six Security Council members, including two permanent members, opposed the European efforts. Iran, alongside China and Russia, submitted joint letters to the UN Secretary-General to reaffirm this position.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Resolution 2231 should be regarded as expired as of October 18, effectively lifting all restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program.

Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015, under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was designed to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program and prevent any military diversion. The resolution established a ten-year period for implementing related restrictions and verification mechanisms.