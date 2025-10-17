Iran confirms end of UN-imposed nuclear limits

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that United Nations Security Council restrictions on Iran under Resolution 2231 will officially expire on 18 October.

Resolution 2231, adopted unanimously on 20 July 2015, endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—the multilateral nuclear agreement—and imposed a range of limitations on Iran’s nuclear-related activities. Under the terms of the resolution, those measures are set to expire ten years from their adoption, on 18 October 2025.

Posting on X, Araghchi affirmed that Tehran will remain committed to its obligations and rights under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

He clarified that Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue solely within the framework of the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and in accordance with Iranian law.

At the recent NAM Ministerial Summit in Kampala, more than 120 nations joined Iran in recognizing reality:UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expires tomorrow 18 October, thereby terminating all past UNSC restrictions against Iran and removing Iran from the Security Council's… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) October 17, 2025

While reiterating Iran’s continued adherence to the NPT, Araghchi emphasized that the treaty does not impose any restrictions on the scope of Iran’s nuclear program. “Iran’s sovereign rights are non-negotiable and will not be subject to political pressure,” he stated.

Tehran has rejected the legitimacy of the snapback move, arguing that it violates both the spirit and the text of the agreement, and has been supported in this view by many members of the international community, including participants in the Non-Aligned Movement.