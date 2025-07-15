Iran: Diplomatic window remains open, path is serious

Shafaq News – Tehran/Shanghai

Iran will raise its defense budget if necessary, Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced on Monday.

During a press conference in Tehran, Mohajerani stated that the country is “on the verge of a new chapter of hope and movement toward a safer, calmer, and stronger Iran,” emphasizing a continued focus on national stability and strength.

She underscored the government’s stance, that “the window for diplomacy is open, and the peaceful path in foreign policy is being pursued seriously.”

While reaffirming Iran’s rejection of war, Mohajerani warned that the country would not yield to pressure. “We do not seek war at all,” she said. “But we will not surrender to injustice, and we will not give in.”

Addressing concerns over damage to nuclear facilities following the recent conflict with Israel, she explained that the assessment process remains ongoing.

On digital policy, Mohajerani highlighted the government’s commitment to open internet access, explaining that during the latest Israeli hostilities, several drones targeting civilians had been controlled online. As a result, the government temporarily shifted to the national internet system to protect public safety. “Of course, you witnessed our return to full access afterward,” she added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 25th ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

In his address to the conference, Araghchi called for the establishment of a permanent mechanism to monitor, document, and coordinate responses to military aggression, sabotage, state-sponsored terrorism, and violations of the national sovereignty of SCO member states.