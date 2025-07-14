Iran’s Foreign Ministry denies US Envoy meeting

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed reports on Monday of a planned meeting between Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

“As of now, no date, time, or location has been set for such a meeting,” Baqaei told reporters during his weekly briefing.

Addressing speculation over renewed engagement with Washington, he underscored that Tehran views diplomacy as a strategic tool—not a stage for “political theatrics or deception,” accusing the US and Israel of orchestrating military pressure during previous nuclear negotiations to sabotage the process.

The sixth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran was initially expected to take place on Sunday, June 15, in Muscat—following the last round held on May 23. While speculation has circulated in recent days about the possibility of renewed talks, no concrete developments have materialized thus far.