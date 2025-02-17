Iran responds to US-Israel threat: We will not back down

Shafaq News/ Iran will defend its nuclear program and will not allow any compromise on the matter, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

Baghaei emphasized, "Threatening others is a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter," adding that Israel "cannot do anything" in regard to Iran.

He continued, "Iran's peaceful nuclear program will continue, based on Iran's rights as a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty over the past three decades. We will certainly not tolerate any leniency on this issue."

This statement came a day after Israel and the US vowed to confront Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

During his visit to Israel, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s strong support for Israel’s security and its stance against Iran's nuclear threat. Rubio stated, "The US stands firmly with Israel in its right to defend itself against any threat, particularly the dangerous nuclear ambitions of Iran."

Similarly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged his country to "complete the mission" against Iran.

Netanyahu remarked, "Over the past 16 months, Israel has dealt significant blows to Iran’s terrorist arms under the strong leadership of President Donald Trump and with your unwavering support. I am confident that we are capable and will accomplish the mission."

He added, "Israel and the US stand united in addressing the Iranian threat."