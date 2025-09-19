Tehran blasts ‘biased’ European push to reimpose UN sanctions

Shafaq News – Geneva

Iran on Friday denounced European moves to reinstate United Nations sanctions by the end of September unless it grants wider access to its nuclear sites.

Speaking in Geneva, Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh described the initiative as “biased and politically motivated,” accusing Britain, France, and Germany—the E3—of misusing the snapback mechanism embedded in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) allows any signatory to trigger a mechanism restoring pre-2015 UN sanctions if Iran is judged in breach of its commitments. The E3 invoked this process in late August, citing Tehran’s refusal to admit international inspectors.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Thursday that sanctions would be reimposed by month’s end unless Tehran makes “serious concessions.” The European powers offered to delay the measure for six months if Iran restores full monitoring access, discloses its enriched uranium stockpile, and resumes direct talks with the United States.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi countered on X that he had presented a “reasonable and actionable plan to E3/EU counterparts to avert an unnecessary crisis,” but was met with “excuses and deflection.”