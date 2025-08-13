Iran denounces western sanctions: Deadlier than war

Shafaq News — Tehran

The US and its accomplices' sanctions against Iran should be classified as a “crime against humanity,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, he rejected Western portrayals of sanctions as a non-violent alternative to war, pointing to a Lancet study estimating they claim more than 500,000 lives annually, with children and the elderly the most affected. "Targeted nations should coordinate efforts to forge unified and collective response."

Western regimes have long claimed that sanctions are a bloodless alternative to war.Reality check: New study by @TheLancet says unilateral sanctions, particularly by the US, may be as lethal as war. 500+k lives claimed annually since 1970s, mostly children and the elderly.… pic.twitter.com/02tIQiAFA5 — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) August 13, 2025

Earlier, France, Germany, and the UK have warned the UN they are ready to trigger the Snapback mechanism to reinstate sanctions on Iran unless it returns to nuclear talks. The three governments, known as the E3, said they had offered Tehran an extension until the end of August to avoid automatic reimposition.

The provision, contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2231, allows sanctions to be restored if Iran breaches its nuclear obligations. It is due to expire on October 18, 2025, and remains one of the last major levers available to pressure Tehran to resume cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.