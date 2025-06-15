E3 pushes for urgent nuclear talks with Iran

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Germany, France, and the UK urged Iran to enter immediate negotiations over its nuclear program, warning that rising hostilities with Israel could trigger broader regional instability.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, speaking from Oman during a Middle East tour, said the three European nations, known collectively as the E3, were prepared to start talks without delay. “The offer is on the table—now it’s up to Iran to engage,” he told broadcaster ARD.

Wadephul pressed both Iran and Israel to de-escalate within the coming week, calling for coordinated international pressure to interrupt what he described as a dangerous “spiral of violence.”

His remarks follow a sharp escalation in military exchanges between Tehran and Tel Aviv, between Israel’s Operation Rising Lion targeting nuclear and military assets in Iran, and Iranian missile and drone strikes under Operation True Promise 3.

Asked whether Israel aims to topple the Iranian regime, Wadephul dismissed the notion, emphasizing that regime change was not the objective.

The European powers' proposal comes as Western concern mounts over Iran’s expanding uranium enrichment program. Since the collapse of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran has increased enrichment levels to near weapons-grade, while indirect nuclear negotiations with the US have stalled since the recent escalation.

Wadephul expressed that "reining in" Iran’s nuclear ambitions is essential to preventing a broader war. “A de-escalation requires that Iran pose no threat to the region, to Israel, or to Europe,” he said.

However, Iran has always affirmed that its nuclear program is "peaceful."