Iran’s Pezeshkian orders dialogue to defuse nationwide protests

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday called for a “responsible” approach toward protesters, as demonstrations driven by economic grievances continue to expand across the country.

In a statement, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani noted that the president instructed all relevant ministries and institutions to open channels of dialogue with protesters and to follow up on citizens’ demands.

She added that Pezeshkian urged law enforcement agencies to avoid using force against demonstrators, stressing citizens’ right to peaceful expression.

The unrest began on December 28 after the Iranian rial fell to a record low of about 1.45 million per US dollar, triggering sharp increases in food prices. Initial merchant strikes in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar spread to at least 27 provinces, with demonstrations later incorporating political slogans.

Since the protests began, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has documented at least 36 deaths, including two security personnel, and 2,076 detentions, while authorities have yet to release official figures on casualties or arrests.

