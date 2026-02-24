February fuel prices surge internationally

Shafaq News- Washington

Global refined fuel prices moved higher in the third week of February, with 95-octane gasoline reaching $660 per metric ton, S&P Global Commodity Insights Platts reported on Tuesday.

According to the figures shared, the average price of 95-octane gasoline increased 0.8% from $655 a week earlier.

Ninety-octane gasoline climbed to $638 per ton from $634, up 0.6%, while diesel registered a stronger gain, reaching $649 per ton compared with $634, a 2.4% rise.

Kerosene advanced to $688 per ton from $669, up 2.8%, and fuel oil moved up to $436 per ton from $428, marking a 1.9% increase. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) recorded one of the largest weekly jumps, averaging $541 per ton compared with $521 previously, up 3.8%.

In the broader energy market, Brent crude also edged higher, ticking up to $72 per barrel from $71, an increase of 1.4%.