USD/IQD exchange rates advance in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Tuesday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,300 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 152,800 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,750 dinars and bought it at 152,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,000 dinars and buying prices at 152,950 dinars.