World Cup 2026 June 28 preview: Knockout race reaches finale

Shafaq News

Six final group-stage matches and the opening fixture of the Round of 32 shape the World Cup schedule on June 28 Baghdad time, with England, Portugal, Croatia, Ghana, Algeria, Austria, and DR Congo chasing position before South Africa and Canada launch the knockout stage.

Panama vs England

England enter their final Group L match already qualified, but not yet secure as group winners. Thomas Tuchel’s side lead the group on four points, level with Ghana and one ahead of Croatia.

A win over eliminated Panama would likely give England first place and a cleaner Round of 32 path, while any slip could allow Ghana or Croatia to overtake them.

England’s main test is tactical rather than mathematical; Panama have lost both matches 1-0 and are expected to defend deep, forcing England to break down a compact block after their goalless draw with Ghana raised questions over chance creation.

Reece James has been ruled out with a hamstring problem, leaving Tuchel to adjust at right-back, but Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Elliot Anderson are available.

Panama, already out, are still chasing their first point and first goal of the tournament. Their likely approach is damage limitation, counterattacks, and set pieces.

Croatia vs Ghana

Croatia and Ghana meet in the sharper Group L fixture, with qualification at stake. Ghana sit on four points after beating Panama and drawing with England, meaning a draw should be enough to send them through, while Croatia, third on three points, need victory to guarantee progress.

The match gives Croatia’s veteran core another high-pressure World Cup test. Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic remain central to Zlatko Dalic’s side, but Croatia have looked uneven, losing 4-2 to England before edging Panama 1-0.

Colombia vs Portugal

Colombia and Portugal meet in Miami for first place in Group K and a more favorable knockout route.

Colombia have the advantage after two wins from two. A draw would keep them top, while Portugal need victory to overtake them.

Portugal recovered from a 1-1 draw with DR Congo by beating Uzbekistan 5-0, but Roberto Martinez’s side now face a more complete opponent. Colombia have been efficient, balanced, and difficult to break down, with their six points giving them tactical control of the matchup.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

DR Congo face Uzbekistan in Atlanta knowing they must win to keep their World Cup alive. Sébastien Desabre’s side drew with Portugal and lost narrowly to Colombia, leaving them with one point. A victory would move them to four points and likely put them in strong contention for a third-place qualification spot.

Uzbekistan have lost both matches and conceded heavily, but they still have a narrow mathematical chance if they win and other results fall their way.

Jordan vs Argentina

Argentina face Jordan in Dallas with top spot in Group J already secured, allowing Lionel Scaloni to rotate before the knockout stage.

The defending champions beat Algeria 3-0 and Austria 2-0, with Lionel Messi scoring all five of Argentina’s goals so far. With qualification settled, Messi could be rested or used only if needed.

Jordan, already eliminated after defeats to Austria and Algeria, are playing for pride in their first World Cup campaign. Their task is severe: contain Argentina’s depth, limit damage early, and try to find moments through Musa Al-Taamari on the right.

Algeria vs Austria

Algeria and Austria meet in Kansas City in a direct fight for second place in Group J. Both teams have three points, with Austria holding the stronger goal difference. A draw may be enough for Austria to finish second, while Algeria need a win to take control of automatic qualification.

The match carries extra historical tension because Austria and Algeria were involved in the 1982 World Cup controversy known as the “Disgrace of Gijon,” but both camps have dismissed any suggestion that they will manage the result.

Austria are likely to begin with more balance, knowing they do not need to force the game immediately. Algeria, after recovering from defeat to Argentina by beating Jordan, must decide when to take risks.

The winner should finish second behind Argentina. The loser may still enter the third-place race, but without full control of their fate.

South Africa vs Canada

South Africa and Canada open the Round of 32 at 22:00 Baghdad time in Los Angeles, with both teams entering unfamiliar territory.

Canada are playing their first World Cup knockout match after advancing beyond the group stage for the first time. South Africa are also in the knockouts for the first time, reaching this stage in their fourth World Cup appearance.

Canada’s route was built on a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, a 6-0 win over Qatar, and defeat to Switzerland. Their major question is whether Alphonso Davies can return after missing the group stage, while Ismael Kone and Moise Bombito have also had fitness concerns.

South Africa recovered from a slow start to finish second in Group A, beating South Korea in their decisive final match. Teboho Mokoena returns from suspension, giving Hugo Broos more control in midfield, but Themba Zwane remains unavailable after FIFA rejected South Africa’s appeal against his suspension.