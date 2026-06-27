Halabja gifted 5K saplings after search for Karbala girl

Shafaq News- Halabja

Halabja, in Iraqi Kurdistan, will receive 5,000 albizia tree saplings in recognition of the city's solidarity during the search for 11-year-old Ruqaya from Karbala, who drowned earlier this month.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, environmental activist Haider Al-Aqraa and his volunteer team from Karbala and Baghdad donated the saplings as a message of gratitude from the people of Karbala to the people of Halabja.

The saplings will be planted at public sites across the province as part of efforts to expand green spaces.