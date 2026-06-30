Drug Trafficking Mastermind arrested in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The security forces arrested on Tuesday a "mastermind" drug trafficker and seized 32 kilograms of Captagon near the Arar border crossing with Saudi Arabia in western al-Anbar province.

The General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs, within the Interior Ministry, said that the dealer attempted to smuggle the drugs into a neighboring country.

Earlier this month, Iraqi forces seized more than 10,000 narcotic pills and arrested a suspected drug trafficker during separate operations in the province.

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