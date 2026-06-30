Iraqi FM: GCC sends message of dialogue to Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has received a message from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) calling for a new round of dialogue, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stated on Tuesday, reaffirming Baghdad’s commitment to its bilateral agreements and all relevant international resolutions.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Baghdad with GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, Hussein said the region is passing through "a sensitive and difficult period" amid attacks targeting several countries.

“The meeting also addressed outstanding issues between Iraq and Kuwait,” he added, stressing that Baghdad remains fully committed to United Nations Security Council resolutions and other international obligations while fully respecting Kuwait's sovereignty. “Iraq has started importing electricity through its interconnection with the GCC power grid.”

Hussein described Iraq's ties with the Gulf states as important, noting that relations had been strong before years of regional conflicts affected them, and the current government is working to restore and strengthen those ties.

He also reiterated Iraq's opposition to the “war against Iran and to any expansion of hostilities into the Gulf region,” saying Iraq had become "the first victim" of the conflict after coming under attacks from different sides.

The government's priorities include consolidating the state's monopoly on arms and strengthening public institutions, alongside combating corruption, which he noted has begun to directly affect Iraqi society. “The current administration has begun taking practical steps and intends to continue those efforts.”

Hussein also revealed that Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi is “preparing to visit several countries in the region in the near future.”

Al-Budaiwi said his visit to Baghdad aimed to congratulate Prime Minister Al-Zaidi, commend the government's recent steps, and deliver a message from Gulf leaders.

“The GCC considers regional security and stability a top priority and a key foundation for development, praising the Iraqi government's efforts in that regard,” he stressed, adding that GCC member states view Iraq as a strategic partner and consider its stability a shared interest for the peoples of the region.