GCC, regional ministers meet in Mecca for security talks

Shafaq News/ Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers will convene in Mecca on Thursday, joined by their counterparts from Egypt, Syria, Morocco, and Jordan, to discuss regional security and political developments.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya will chair the meeting, which will cover decisions from the GCC Supreme Council’s 45th summit, held in Kuwait in December 2024. Ministers will also review reports from ministerial and technical committees and discuss strategic partnerships with international blocs, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said.

In addition to the ministerial session, the GCC will hold separate meetings with Egypt’s Foreign Minister and Minister of Migration Badr Abdel Atty, Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, and Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Albudaiwi’s statement did not mention any Iraqi participation in the meetings.

The talks in Mecca come two days after an Arab League summit in Cairo, where leaders backed Egypt’s plan for Gaza’s reconstruction and called on the UN Security Council to deploy peacekeeping forces in Gaza and the West Bank.