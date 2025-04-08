Al-Anbar embraces Kurdish traveler on his way to Mecca

Shafaq News/ When Awar Suleiman laced up his shoes in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil and set out on foot toward Mecca, it was an act of devotion—a pilgrimage of over 1,400 kilometers across harsh landscapes, blistering heat, and uncertain roads. But somewhere along that punishing route, his solitary spiritual mission turned into something greater: a lesson in humanity.

With a small backpack and unwavering resolve, Suleiman made his way south through Iraq’s vast deserts and sun-scorched highways. The physical toll was immense. As temperatures soared above 45°C (113°F), his body began to falter near the outskirts of Ramadi, the provincial capital of Al-Anbar.

But instead of hitting a wall, Suleiman found an open door.

“When he told me he was walking all the way to Mecca, I couldn’t turn him away,” said Mohammed Khammas, a resident of Al-Anbar who offered him a meal and a place to rest. “In our culture, a guest is like family—especially one on a journey like this.”

The province of Al-Anbar, once synonymous with conflict in headlines around the world, offered Suleiman something else entirely: compassion. Locals came forward with food, water, and encouragement. Some even walked with him for short distances, touched by his commitment.

Support came not only from civilians but also from Iraqi security forces. Suleiman expressed deep gratitude to Colonel Basim Hamid, an officer he said personally ensured his safety along the route.

“His guidance was critical,” Suleiman wrote in a Facebook post. “He made sure I could continue the journey without fear.”

For many in the area, his determination sparked a sense of duty.

“We saw him walking along the road and thought he might need help,” said Umm Yousif, a woman from Al-Anbar. “It’s hard to imagine someone traveling on foot in this kind of heat. But we’re raised to treat the traveler as one of our own.”

Suleiman’s path to Mecca is far from over. But the road through Al-Anbar—a stretch once feared and misunderstood by many—became a powerful chapter in his trip, revealing the quiet strength of everyday kindness.

In a land where dust and heat often overwhelm, a Kurdish man’s footsteps uncovered a deeper truth: that generosity, even in the most difficult places, still travels fast.