Beyond state lines: Iran's Ilam calls for cooperation with Karbala

Shafaq News/ The governor of Iran's Ilam province on Wednesday called for enhanced cooperation with Iraq's Karbala, with a focus on boosting religious tourism and mutual investment.

During a meeting with local officials in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala, Ilam Governor Ahmad Karami advocated for the activation of "border diplomacy" to complement formal state-level relations, highlighting Ilam's 430-kilometre shared border with Iraq and its significance as a “key transit point” for religious pilgrims.

Karami proposed the establishment of joint committees across sectors including health, agriculture, science, and tourism. He also extended an invitation to Iraqi investors to pursue development projects within Ilam province.

Furthermore, he suggested the creation of a dedicated follow-up committee to ensure the implementation of bilateral agreements between the two provinces.

The Governor of Karbala welcomed the proposals, stating the city's support for the construction of a railway line connecting Karbala and Ilam to facilitate the movement of pilgrims.

Ilam is a primary crossing point for Iraqi pilgrims visiting Iran, receiving millions of visitors annually.