Iraq Airways' Airbus back in the skies for Hajj pilgrims

Shafaq News/ An Airbus A330 aircraft has been reintroduced into service following heavy maintenance in Italy, ahead of the 2025 Hajj season, Iraq’s national carrier announced.

The aircraft, registered YI-AQY, underwent a full C-Check at a certified European facility, including replacement of its landing gear. “The work was completed to international standards, ensuring full operational readiness,” said Iraq Airways Director General Manaf Abdul-Monem in a statement.

The airline said it continues to rehabilitate other aircraft according to its technical schedule and aims to return grounded planes to service by early next year.

Iraqi Airways has faced chronic fleet challenges due to years of war, sanctions, and underinvestment. However, the airline is currently expanding capacity to meet rising seasonal and international demand, with an emphasis on securing aircraft ahead of high-traffic events such as Hajj.

The country typically sends tens of thousands of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia annually, making widebody readiness a logisticalpriority.