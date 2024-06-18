Another Kurdish pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News/ A Kurdish pilgrim died on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia while performing the Hajj pilgrimage, marking the sixth death among Kurdish pilgrims this year.

The pilgrim, identified as Fuad Mahmoud from Darbandikhan in al-Sulaymaniyah, was in his forties and a resident of Britain, according Shafaq News Agency reporter.

The cause of death was reported to be a heart attack.

Earlier this week, five Kurdish pilgrims from various parts of the KRG died during Hajj.