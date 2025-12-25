Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar increased at the close of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,650 dinars per $100, up by 250 dinars from the morning rate.

In Baghdad exchange shops, the selling price reached 144,250 dinars, and the buying price was 143,250.

In Erbil, the dollar traded at 142,650 dinars for selling and 142,500 for buying.