First Kurdistan pilgrims depart for Hajj via Erbil Airport

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region launched its first official Hajj flight of the 2025 season on Sunday, with 146 pilgrims departing from Erbil International Airport to Saudi Arabia under the Kurdistan flag.

The send-off marks the beginning of a series of organized pilgrim convoys planned by the Regional Government (KRG).

Speaking at a press conference at the airport, Kurdistan's Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Pshtewan Sadiq, said that comprehensive preparations had been made to ensure smooth and secure pilgrim travel. “Administrative, logistical, and religious arrangements have been finalized, including the deployment of religious guides who will accompany the pilgrims throughout the journey,” he stated.

This marks the first air convoy of the season, following two earlier land convoys that traveled to the holy sites. According to the minister, additional air and land departures will follow in the coming days based on a phased and coordinated plan.

The total number of pilgrims from the Kurdistan Region this year will reach 5,136, all of whom will be transported in successive batches.

Meanwhile, in Nineveh province, the local Hajj and Umrah office confirmed that its first group of pilgrims will depart on Monday. Office director Khalil Sharif told Shafaq News that 144 pilgrims from Mosul will travel in three organized groups, heading to Erbil after dawn prayers and boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia at 11 a.m.

Sharif noted that logistical arrangements have been completed to ensure a smooth process for pilgrims, with more flights scheduled in the days ahead.