CBI's Governor visits the bank branches in Mosul and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Mustafa Ghaleb, said on Sunday that the CBI will spare no effort to develop the banking and financial institutions.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, CBI's media office said that the governor of the bank conducted an inspection tour to the CBI branches in Mosul and Erbil, and he was l briefed on the progress of the work in both branches and services provided to the banking sector.

Ghaleb instructed the staff of both branches to double the efforts to lift the banking sector and eliminate the hurdles that may hinder the banks and non-bank financial institutions' contribution to the development process.

Elsewhere, The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, hosted yesterday, Saturday, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Mustafa Ghaleb, in the capital of the Region, Erbil.

The meeting, according to a readout issued by the Region's cabinet, discussed ways to bolster the cooperation and coordination between the CBI and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to reorganize the banking sector and combat money-laundering and terrorism financing.

CBI's Governor shed light on a set of measures to enhance the framework of the banking sector in the Region, including regulating and licensing the exchange companies and banks affiliated with the KRG, according to the statement.

The readout said that a group of committees will proceed to execute the missions devised by the Federal Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and the CBI Governor, Mustafa Ghaleb.

PM Barzani reiterated his government's willingness to cooperate and coordinate with the CBI, stressing that reorganizing the banking sector firmly underpins the Region's economic infrastructure, consolidates the investment process, and uphold the trust of international banks and financial institutes.

For his side, CBI's Governor laid emphasis on the active monitoring and supervisory role of the Bank to harness the banking sector under the laws in force.