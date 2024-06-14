Saudi authorities release second Iraqi detained during Hajj

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Saudi security authorities released Iraqi national Walid Al-Sharifi following his detention for several days due to chanting political slogans at holy sites during his Hajj pilgrimage.

Bloggers on social media circulated a video depicting Iraqi pilgrims warmly embracing and welcoming Al-Sharifi upon his release.

On Tuesday, the Sadiqoun parliamentary bloc, representing the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, led by Qais Al-Khazaali, announced that Saudi authorities have released political analyst Imad Al-Mosafar, days after his arrest during the Hajj pilgrimage.

"Our brother Imad Al-Mosafar has been released," said bloc spokesman Mahmoud Al-Rubaie in a statement. He added that Al-Mosafar "will travel from Medina to join us in Mecca to complete his pilgrimage."

A few days prior, Saudi authorities arrested an Iraqi citizen who had chanted in support of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in front of the Kaaba, according to informed sources.

Iraq's Ministry of Interior stated on Sunday that it is in communication with its Saudi counterpart regarding the detention of two Iraqi citizens during the Hajj in Mecca.

At the beginning of the Hajj season, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj, Tawfiq al Rabiah, said, "Hajj is for worship only, not for political slogan."