Iraqi airports boost readiness: 5 – 6 daily pilgrims flights

Shafaq News/ Iraq is to run between five to six flights per day from all of its airports to transport Hajj pilgrims this year, a transport ministry official said on Thursday.

Maytham Al-Safi, director of public relations and media at the Ministry of Transport, told Shafaq News that the state-owned General Company for Passenger and Delegations Transport is fully prepared for the operation.

“Transport operations will begin on May 13 and continue through May 20,” Al-Safi said.

He added that all Iraqi airports and airspace are fully prepared, emphasizing that the movement of pilgrims will be carried out in close coordination with the Hajj and Umrah Commission.

In 2024, Iraq was allocated 33,690 pilgrims for the Hajj season, with the Kurdistan Region receiving 13.9% of the total quota, which included guides, contractors, and administrative staff.