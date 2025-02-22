Egypt steps in: $20 billion plan to rebuild Gaza, keep Palestinians home

Shafaq News/ In an alternative to former US President Donald Trump’s proposal, Egypt has unveiled the first details of its plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel Ati, stated that the plan focuses on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, ensuring that Palestinians remain in their homes. The initiative could receive up to $20 billion in funding over three years from Gulf and other Arab nations, with full support from Arab states.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry’s official statement added that this plan was also discussed in a phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, emphasizing cooperation on the issue.

The statement further noted that “the two ministers reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly the situation in Gaza, Sudan, and Syria,” with Abdel Ati underscoring Egypt’s ongoing efforts to secure the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza across its three stages.

The Egyptian plan also received backing from leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, along with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II, who discussed the plan during an informal summit in Saudi Arabia on Friday. A formal discussion will take place at the Cairo summit on March 4.

Egypt’s Gaza Plan

A former Egyptian diplomat described the initiative as a three-phase process, to be carried out over three to five years. Ambassador Mohamed Higazi, a member of Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Council, explained the phases in detail.

The first phase is aimed at early recovery over a six-month period, including debris removal and the provision of temporary housing for displaced residents, along with continued humanitarian aid.

‘’The second phase will involve holding an international conference to discuss Gaza’s reconstruction, ensuring that its residents remain in place,” Higazi added.

The third phase will focus on initiating a political process for a two-state solution, providing a path to long-term peace and stability in Gaza.