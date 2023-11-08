Hundreds of foreign citizens leave Gaza for Egypt

Shafaq News/ Reports indicate that 637 foreign citizens have been evacuated from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing, marking the highest daily number since evacuations began last week. An Egyptian border official mentioned that 15 wounded Palestinians were also evacuated through the crossing for medical treatment in Egypt.
The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that 209 Jordanian citizens out of 569 had been evacuated through the Rafah crossing to Cairo, with 53 of them being transferred to Jordan. Additionally, 59 Canadian citizens were evacuated from Gaza, along with citizens from Romania, Germany, Moldova, Ukraine, the Philippines, and France.
The Philippine President confirmed that 40 Filipino citizens crossed Egypt through the Rafah crossing, heading to Cairo with plans to return to the Philippines in the coming days. The United States assisted in evacuating over 400 American citizens and permanent residents from Gaza, and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that over 100 French nationals were able to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on Monday and Tuesday.
The evacuation of foreign citizens and dual nationals from Gaza through the Rafah border crossing has continued for two consecutive days, with several Arab and Western countries facilitating the evacuation of their citizens.