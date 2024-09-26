GCC, US rge Iraq to resolve outstanding Issues with Kuwait after New York meeting

Shafaq News/ The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the United States on Wednesday urged Iraq to resolve outstanding issues with Kuwait, including border demarcation and return of Kuwaiti property.

In a joint statement following a meeting in New York, the GCC and the U.S. reiterated their support for Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity and called on Iraq to comply with international conventions and UN resolutions.

"The Ministers recalled what was decided in their September 18, 2023 meeting and stressed the importance of Iraq's commitment to Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity and respect for international conventions and UN resolutions, especially UNSCR 833 regarding the demarcation of the Kuwait-Iraq boundary," the statement said.

The ministers also urged Iraq to complete the demarcation of the Kuwait-Iraq maritime boundary and ensure the continued implementation of the 2012 Kuwait-Iraq Agreement to regulate maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah. They noted the important ongoing and future role of the UN in implementing UNSCR 1284 and ensuring the continued progress in resolving these issues.

"The Ministers called on Iraq to exert maximum efforts to reach a resolution of all the issues involved," the statement said.

The ministers also discussed other regional issues, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the situation in Yemen, and the Iranian nuclear program. They expressed their support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

"The Ministers conveyed their support for the establishment of an independent and viable Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security with Israel along the 1967 borders, with mutually agreed land swaps, in accordance with internationally recognized parameters and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative," the statement said.

The ministers also called for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and detainees. They condemned the violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and urged the Israeli government to refrain from unilateral actions, including settlement expansions.

On Iran, the ministers expressed their deep concern over recent escalation in the region and its negative impact on regional security and stability. They called on Iran to comply with international law and to cease its nuclear expansions.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the GCC-U.S. Strategic Partnership and to building closer relations in all fields, including defense and security cooperation. They also emphasized the importance of the principles of inclusion, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence for relations between nations.