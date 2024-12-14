US, Kuwait urge Iraq to uphold commitments on border and sovereignty issues

Shafaq News/ The United States and Kuwait, during the sixth round of their strategic dialogue held from December 9 to 11, 2024, called on Iraq to honor its international commitments, including respecting Kuwait’s sovereignty and resolving border and maritime disputes. Both nations stressed the importance of Iraq’s adherence to UN resolutions and agreements to maintain regional stability and foster stronger bilateral ties.

The strategic dialogue, conducted online, focused on deepening cooperation between the US and Kuwait in defense, cybersecurity, trade, and investment. The US reiterated its “unwavering commitment to Kuwait's security,” while both sides highlighted the critical role of Iraq in fostering stability in the Gulf region.

In particular, Kuwait and the US underscored Iraq’s responsibility to “respect Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” They highlighted the necessity for Baghdad to “comply with international agreements, including UN Security Council Resolution 833 on border demarcation.”

The dialogue addressed ongoing disputes over maritime boundaries between Iraq and Kuwait. Both nations called for the finalization of boundary delimitation beyond marker 162, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982).

Additionally, Iraq was urged to “ensure the validity of the 2012 bilateral agreement regulating navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway.” Kuwait and the US emphasized that “resolving these issues would enhance trust and cooperation between Iraq and Kuwait.”

Both countries reaffirmed their support for Security Council Resolution 2732 (2024), which calls on the UN Secretary-General to facilitate progress on unresolved issues between Iraq and Kuwait. These include the identification and return of Kuwaiti citizens and third-country nationals missing since the 1990 invasion, as well as the repatriation of Kuwaiti property, including the national archives.

During a recent UN Security Council briefing, Kuwait’s Mission Head Mohammed Al-Hassan urged Iraq to “intensify efforts to locate missing Kuwaitis and return looted items,” emphasizing that “these actions are crucial for improving Iraq-Kuwait relations and resolving lingering tensions from the Gulf War era.”

The invasion of Kuwait in 1990 by Saddam Hussein's regime remains a historical turning point for Iraq. Following the war, Iraq faced international sanctions, a 13-year embargo, and was required to pay over $52 billion in reparations to Kuwait. This process was completed in 2021.

The dialogue also addressed broader regional challenges, with both the US and Kuwait emphasizing Iraq’s role in maintaining stability. The discussions underscored the need for Iraq to collaborate on regional security initiatives and respect international agreements to avoid destabilizing disputes.

Regarding Iran, the US and Kuwait urged de-escalation and called on Tehran to “stop the proliferation of weapons to non-state actors.” Both nations stressed the importance of “respecting sovereignty, resolving disputes peacefully, and refraining from interfering in the internal affairs of neighboring countries.”

Furthermore, both sides expressed shared goals for resolving the Palestinian issue through “a two-state solution,” calling for “an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and increased humanitarian aid.”