Crowds mourn Iraqi Ruqayya as procession heads to Karbala

Shafaq News- Halabja

The funeral procession for Ruqayya, the young Iraqi girl whose death sparked widespread grief across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, departed Halabja for Karbala on Thursday amid emotional scenes and a strong public outpouring of support for her family.

Dozens of residents from the Khurmal and Sharazur areas lined the roadside to bid farewell to the child, carrying flowers and expressing condolences to her relatives.

Rescue teams recovered Ruqayya's body after several days of intensive search operations in the Ahmad Awa tourist area in Halabja. Her body is being transferred to Karbala for burial, where family members, local officials, and mourners are expected to attend the funeral ceremony.