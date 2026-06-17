Missing 11-year-old found dead after 10-day search in Halabja

Shafaq News- Halabja

Search and rescue teams in Iraqi Kurdistan's Halabja Civil Defense Directorate recovered the body of Ruqaya, an 11-year-old tourist from Iraq's Karbala province, nearly 10 days after she fell into the waters of the Zalm waterfall at the Ahmad Awa resort, spokesperson Zanyar Omar told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Provincial Civil Defense Director Brig. Gen. Abidin Abdulrahman had earlier revealed that teams were concentrating on the springs and waterways surrounding the site after days of intensive sweeps.

Authorities in neighboring Al-Sulaymaniyah province diverted part of the water flow through large pipes on Tuesday to reach the deep and difficult section where Ruqaya was believed to have been trapped.