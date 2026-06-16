Al-Sulaymaniyah authorities divert water to locate missing girl

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Authorities in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Tuesday diverted part of a watercourse at the Ahmad Awa resort to facilitate the search for Ruqaya, 11, a girl from Karbala, after falling into the waters of Halabja’s Zalm waterfall last week.

Shafaq News correspondent said civil defense and rescue teams, in coordination with authorities in Halabja, are continuing search operations. Technical teams have begun reducing water levels using large pipes and specialized pumping equipment in critical sections of the stream to allow divers and rescue personnel to access areas that could not be inspected.

Halabja Civil Defense Spokesperson, Zanyar Omar, told Shafaq News that the measure does not involve altering the river's entire course, and the affected stretch does not exceed six meters. The water diversion operation will remain confined to the accident site.

According to Omar, search efforts have covered nearly six kilometers from the accident site to Khurmal district. He noted that civil defense teams have carried out extensive search operations in all potential locations, including the area currently undergoing partial water diversion. After completing field surveys, the number of search teams has been reduced compared with the first days of the operation.

Meanwhile, volunteer swimmer and rescuer Karzan Ahmed said he would join the search efforts, citing experience that includes recovering 15 bodies and rescuing more than 200 people from drowning incidents.

Local authorities have temporarily closed the Ahmad Awa resort to visitors and tourists to facilitate operations and prevent interference with efforts to locate the missing girl.