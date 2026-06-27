Security forces seize unidentified drone in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces recovered an unidentified drone in Baghdad's Nahrawan district on Saturday, with initial inspections confirming it carried no explosives, a security source told Shafaq News.

Last week, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council instructed courts to apply the country's anti-terrorism law against anyone found manufacturing, possessing, or using drones for unlawful purposes.

Iraq has faced recurring incidents in which unmanned aircraft were used in attacks on military installations, energy infrastructure, Iranian opposition parties, and diplomatic compounds on its territory, particularly in the Israeli-US-Iran war.