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GCC condemns Iranian attacks on Bahrain

GCC condemns Iranian attacks on Bahrain
2026-06-27T13:21:57+00:00

Shafaq News- Riyadh

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned Iran's recent attacks on Bahrain on Saturday, calling them "treacherous strikes" that targeted civilian infrastructure.

GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi accused Tehran of undermining initiatives aimed at containing the regional crisis and obstructing efforts to achieve security and stability across the region.

In separate statements, the foreign ministries of the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait also condemned Iran's “aggressive attacks” on Bahrain, saying the strikes pose a threat to regional security and stability.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted “US military sites in the region” without identifying their locations. In a statement, the IRGC noted that the operations were carried out as part of “Iran's right to self-defense and response to US attacks.”

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