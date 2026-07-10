Integrity Commission arrests Babil electricity engineer

Shafaq News- Babil

The Federal Integrity Commission arrested an engineer working for the electricity department in Hay Shubbar, part of the General Company for Middle Euphrates Electricity Distribution, in Babil province on Friday, a security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

On June 28, Iraqi authorities launched a nationwide anti-corruption campaign, dubbed “Dawn Crackdown,” under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s direction, targeting current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

Since the campaign began, authorities have carried out arrests in Baghdad, Babil, Maysan, Erbil, Dhi Qar, Al-Muthanna, Kirkuk and Al-Diwaniyah, as investigations expanded across multiple state institutions.