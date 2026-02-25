Iraqi Resistance Coordination blasts “US interference” in Iraqi affairs

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee on Wednesday condemned what it described as US interference in Iraq’s political affairs, accusing Washington of “determining which political figures are allowed to assume government positions and which are excluded.”

In a statement, the committee, an umbrella group that includes armed factions allied with Iran, said relations between Iraq and the United States are not based on equality between sovereign states. It added that “the occupation continues to violate Iraqi airspace, whether through drones or warplanes,” calling this a serious security threat that undermines the country’s stability and territorial integrity and constitutes “a blatant violation of sovereignty and national dignity.”

The group also accused the United States of failing to fulfill its commitments. “We have not seen any real steps to implement the remainder of the agreement concluded with the Iraqi government, which stipulates the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Iraqi territory and airspace.”

It warned that what it called continued evasion and delay “leaves us with no choice but to assume our legal and moral responsibilities in taking positions befitting the dignity of our people and their legitimate right to end the occupation, if US forces insist on maintaining their presence and imposing their will on the country.”

A senior White House official reiterated the US administration’s opposition to the nomination of Nouri Al-Maliki for the post of prime minister, according to remarks reported on Wednesday by Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper. The official was quoted as saying that “a government controlled by Iran cannot put Iraq’s interests first, keep Iraq out of regional conflicts, or strengthen a mutually beneficial partnership between the United States and Iraq.”

Speaking to Shafaq News, a senior source within Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF) said the US extended a deadline for the CF until February 27 to withdraw Al-Maliki’s nomination. He noted that the deadline was discussed during a meeting held on Monday, where Al-Maliki made clear he would not step aside, adding that any reversal would have to come from the bloc that nominated him.