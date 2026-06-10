PM al-Zaidi reviews Iraq’s World Cup preparations

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi government reaffirmed on Wednesday its commitment to providing all necessary resources for the national football team's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

In a meeting with the Iraqi Football Association President, Younis Mahmoud, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi stressed that Iraq’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup represents an important national achievement that “reflects the aspirations of the Iraqi people and requires the concerted efforts of all parties to deliver a performance worthy of Iraq’s name and standing.”

Led by Australian manager Graham Arnold, the Iraqi team, known as the "Lions of Mesopotamia," has qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026, capturing the 48th and final available spot in the tournament to end a historic 40-year qualification drought.