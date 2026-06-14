Iraq study Haaland-led Norway before World Cup matchup

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq have studied Norway’s strengths ahead of their World Cup 2026 opener, midfielder Aimar Sher said on Sunday, before the Lions of Mesopotamia’s first match at the tournament since 1986.

Sher told reporters that Iraq’s players and coaching staff know what will be required to secure a positive result in the Group I match. Morale inside the Iraqi camp is “high” and all players are fully ready to represent the country in the “best possible way.”

Iraq face Norway at Boston Stadium at 1:00 AM Baghdad time on Wednesday. France and Senegal complete Group I, making the opener an important early test for Graham Arnold’s side.

Norway enter the match with one of the tournament’s strongest attacking groups. Erling Haaland scored 16 goals in World Cup qualifying and will play his first World Cup alongside captain Martin Odegaard, Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb, Alexander Sorloth, and Thelo Aasgaard.

Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino met Iraqi Football Association President Younis Mahmoud on the sidelines of the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, according to a statement from the Iraqi Football Association. Infantino wished Iraq success on their return to the World Cup after nearly four decades, expressing hope that the comeback would be “historic” and filled with moments that inspire a new generation of Iraqi football fans.

Earlier, Mahmoud, one of Iraq’s most prominent football figures, was elected IFA president. The former striker captained Iraq to the 2007 Asian Cup title, scored the winning goal in the final, and finished the tournament as top scorer and best player.