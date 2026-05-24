Iraqi MP demands total wipeout of traffic fines

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Traffic fines should be scrapped entirely, an Iraqi lawmaker stated on Sunday, arguing that they have become increasingly heavy and unaffordable for many households.

Othman al-Shaibani, a member of the State of Law Coalition (SLC), urged Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi to waive the penalties, describing them as disproportionate to the incomes of ordinary citizens. He also pointed to a steady rise in traffic sanctions driven by repeated violations and compounded charges, calling for a review of the current enforcement system, including provisions governing the doubling of fines.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior previously reported that Baghdad collected 161.9 billion dinars (about $124.5 million) in traffic penalties in 2025, noting that 3.88 million traffic violations were recorded, including 1.1 million detected through electronic surveillance cameras deployed across major roads and cities.

Traffic authorities, meanwhile, defended the current enforcement system, insisting that it operates under existing legislation, including the 2019 Traffic Law, which aims to improve road discipline while reducing direct interaction between traffic officers and motorists.

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