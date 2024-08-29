Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar climbed in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates rose with the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 149,100 dinars for every 100 dollars. Wednesday's rates were 148,850 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 150,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 148,000 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,000.