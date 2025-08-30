Meta limits AI chatbots for teens

Shafaq News – San Francisco

Meta is imposing new restrictions on its AI chatbots this week to enhance protections for teenage users, amid criticism over weak safeguards for minors, TechCrunch reported.

Company Spokesperson Stephanie Otway told TechCrunch that the systems have been retrained “not to engage with teens on topics such as self-harm, suicide, eating disorders, or sexual and romantic content,” and to instead direct them to expert resources.

Teen accounts on Instagram and Facebook will be blocked from accessing bots that could produce sexual or other age-inappropriate content, with available characters limited to those designed for education, creativity, and similar safe uses, according to the report.

Meta described these measures as interim steps, with broader safety updates for young users expected in the coming months.

The announcement comes two weeks after a Reuters investigation reported that an internal Meta document appeared to allow its chatbots to engage in sexual conversations with underage users.

