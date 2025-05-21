Google launches AI Overviews globally in 200+ countries, 40+ languages

Shafaq News/ Google has launched its AI Overviews feature globally, expanding access to over 200 countries and supporting more than 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Malay, and Urdu.

The rollout, unveiled during the Google I/O 2025 conference, follows a year of testing in the US through Search Labs. The feature reportedly generates AI-driven summaries for search queries, accompanied by links to reliable sources for deeper exploration.

Built on Google’s Gemini large language model, AI Overviews handles multi-layered questions and delivers responses only when deemed to add clear value. Google reported that in pilot markets like the US and India, the feature boosted search engagement by over 10%, fueled by higher user satisfaction and follow-up activity.

In the US, the tool now runs on Gemini 2.5, Google’s most advanced model to date, delivering more detailed and context-rich answers. However, the company acknowledged that while AI Overviews improves search functionality, occasional errors may still occur in generated content.