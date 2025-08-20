Google unveils AI-powered Pixel 10 ahead of Apple drop

Shafaq News – San Francisco

Google revealed its Pixel 10 lineup at the “Made by Google 2025” event on Wednesday, showcasing fresh hardware and AI-driven features just weeks ahead of Apple’s expected September debut.

The launch included the Pixel 10 series, a new foldable model, the Pixel Watch 4, and refreshed A-Series earbuds, expanding Google’s hardware ecosystem.

TechCrunch highlighted Gemini as the centerpiece—Google’s generative AI now woven deeper into its devices, with Gemini Live allowing users to stream their camera feed for real-time suggestions like interior design tips.

The Pixel 10 camera features AI-fueled enhancements, including a “Camera Coach” that provides live feedback on composition and lighting. Users can also direct Gemini to brighten images, remove distractions, or change backgrounds using natural voice prompts.

By embedding AI deeper into its core products, Google aims to tighten the race with Apple and set up another head-to-head battle in the premium smartphone arena.

