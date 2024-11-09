Iraq’s economic center proposes AI Ministry or independent authority

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Political-Economic Center has proposed establishing a dedicated ministry or independent authority for artificial intelligence (AI) to support the country’s modernization and harness rapid global technological advancements.

In a statement on Saturday, the center's director, Wissam Hadmal al-Helou, stressed the need for an AI-focused institution, citing the technology's transformative impact across sectors that directly affect Iraqi citizens.

The proposal “would leverage data anticipated from the upcoming national census on October 20-21, integrating statistics, institutional performance evaluations, and strategic plans…AI applications could play a crucial role across education, commerce, industry, and investment sectors, particularly in internet services, telecommunications, tourism, hotel bookings, transport, and electronic banking.” Al-Helou explained.

“Collaboration among various ministries, state institutions, and the private sector is essential,” he stated, advocating for mobilizing existing qualified personnel within government entities to minimize budgetary impact.

He also recommended a public awareness campaign to help Iraqi citizens understand AI’s benefits.

Describing AI as a “double-edged sword,” Al-Helou pointed out that this “requires thoughtful engagement to maximize positive applications, such as enhanced cybersecurity, and to curb misuse in areas like fraud, piracy, and content manipulation,” stressing that, “given Iraq's unique security challenges since 2003, advancing in the field of AI is essential to protect and modernize the nation in line with global technological progress.”

Notably, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced in July the introduction of artificial intelligence into the school curriculum.

During his participation in the Summit of the Future 2024, held in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Al-Sudani also emphasized Iraq’s commitment to advancing artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly.

He stressed the importance of “clear strategies for its ethical use to benefit humanity” and called for international cooperation to equip countries with the tools and capacities to harness AI responsibly.