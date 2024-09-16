Iraq parliament advances controversial Personal Status Law amendments

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament on Monday advanced a controversial proposal to amend the Personal Status Law which has sparked widespread debate and concerns among women's rights activists and religious leaders.

The proposed amendments, which target articles 2 and 10 of the 1959 law, seek to address issues related to marriage, divorce, and child custody. However, critics argue that the changes could undermine women's rights, particularly in areas such as child marriage and alimony.

The government has pledged to engage with all stakeholders, including women's rights groups and religious authorities, to address concerns and ensure that the amendments are in line with Iraqi values and international human rights standards.

Opponents of the amendments express concerns about provisions that could lower the age of marriage, limit women's rights to alimony and child custody, and allow religious authorities to have a greater say in family law matters. They argue that these changes could disproportionately affect women, particularly those from marginalized communities.

Supporters of the amendments contend that they are necessary to bring the law in line with the religious and social values of the conservative Iraqi community. They argue that the changes will help to strengthen families and promote social harmony.