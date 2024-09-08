Iraqi parliament to hold second reading on Personal Status Law amendments

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament is set to conduct a second reading of proposed amendments to the Personal Status Law in upcoming sessions, according to a statement by a member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee on Sunday.

"The Legal Committee has received several remarks and amendments regarding the proposed changes to the Personal Status Law, which is one of the most important laws currently under review by Parliament," said Arif al-Hamami, a member of the committee.

Al-Hamami said that the committee is working on refining the law, stating, "We are listening to all remarks relevant to the law's amendment, not just those calling for its rejection."

Fellow Legal Committee member Raed Al-Maliki, who proposed the amendments, noted that the second reading is expected to take place in the next parliamentary session. "We requested that the Presidency of the Council of Representatives include the second reading of the Personal Status Law amendments on the session’s agenda. We received a promise from the Speaker to schedule it for the nearest session."

The amendments to Iraq's Personal Status Law No. 188 of 1959, first read on August 4, 2023, have sparked heated debate both inside and outside Parliament. The proposed changes focus on critical issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and child custody.

"The amendments could include adjustments to the legal age for marriage and revisions concerning child custody," al-Maliki said, further fueling discussions on the proposal's implications.

The proposal has garnered mixed reactions from civil society organizations, legal experts, and Iraqi citizens. While some support the changes, believing they address outdated aspects of the law, others argue the amendments could undermine religious values and the family structure.