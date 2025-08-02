Israeli hostage pleads for help in new Hamas video

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Saturday, Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, released a video of Israeli soldier Avitar David, held in Gaza since October 2023, delivering a plea from captivity.

Appearing visibly malnourished, David said he had gone days without food, surviving on lentils and beans. “Our captors are giving us what they can,” he stated.

He went on to accuse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of abandoning the hostages, adding, “Everything we were raised on in Israel is a lie.” At one point, he described digging his own grave, warning that his weakening condition may soon lead to his death underground.

The video is the second in under 24 hours released by the Palestinian resistance showing prisoners held in Gaza.

In response, David’s family appealed to the Israeli government, US President Donald Trump, and world powers to do “everything possible” to secure his release.

The hostage appeal comes as conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate under tightened Israeli restrictions. Since March 2, Israel has sealed all border crossings to aid, food, and medical supplies, according to Palestinian and international reports.

Gaza's Ministry of Health reported that 162 Palestinians have died from starvation-related causes between October 7, 2023, and August 1, 2025. The World Food Programme also estimates that one in four Gazans faces famine-like conditions, including more than 100,000 women and children suffering from acute malnutrition.